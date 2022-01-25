Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target at $172.50

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 574.03%. Equities research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

