Analysts Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $20.09

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on PMT. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PMT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,274. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 978.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

