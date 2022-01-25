Analysts Set PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target at $29.63

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $49,441,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

