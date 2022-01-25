Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Target Price at $71.22

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,310 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.