Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Price Target at C$12.25

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

REAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

REAL stock opened at C$6.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of C$503.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$6.14 and a 52-week high of C$19.56.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

