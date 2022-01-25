Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT at $189.50

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWODF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 189 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Investec began coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TWODF stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

