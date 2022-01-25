Analyzing Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -3, meaning that its share price is 400% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.5% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and Natcore Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $27.45 billion 8.15 $6.74 billion $15.00 36.11 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Broadcom and Natcore Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 4 22 0 2.85 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadcom presently has a consensus price target of $663.88, suggesting a potential upside of 22.58%. Given Broadcom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 24.54% 46.31% 14.81% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Broadcom beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

