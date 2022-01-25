Analyzing Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) & Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and Energizer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $594.05 million 5.96 -$162.00 million N/A N/A Energizer $3.02 billion 0.87 $160.90 million $2.08 18.92

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Fluence Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fluence Energy and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 0 3 11 0 2.79 Energizer 0 3 4 0 2.57

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus target price of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 119.02%. Energizer has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Fluence Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Energizer.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energizer beats Fluence Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights. The firm’s brands include A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, and STP. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

