Analyzing MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MiMedx Group and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 225.41%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -12.34% N/A -16.86% STRATA Skin Sciences -8.32% -16.97% -9.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.19 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -14.67 STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.07 -$4.41 million ($0.07) -19.85

STRATA Skin Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

