Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANIK. Barrington Research raised their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of ANIK opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.98 million, a P/E ratio of -80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

