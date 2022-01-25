Apple (AAPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAPL stock opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apple stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Apple worth $17,237,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

