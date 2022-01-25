Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s 2nd Largest Position

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,027,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 189,475 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Apple were worth $711,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.41. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

