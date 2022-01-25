Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average is $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.