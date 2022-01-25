Argus Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $100.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target upped by Argus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.39.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $63,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,617 shares of company stock worth $45,574,441. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 84,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.