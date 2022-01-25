Ariel King Acquires 6,300,000 Shares of Eastern Iron Limited (ASX:EFE) Stock

Eastern Iron Limited (ASX:EFE) insider Ariel King bought 6,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$422,100.00 ($301,500.00).

Eastern Iron Company Profile

Eastern Iron Limited engages in the exploration of iron ore, precious, and base metals resources in Australia. The company also explores for copper-gold volcanogenic sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is the Nowa Nowa iron project located in eastern Victoria. Eastern Iron Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in St Leonards, Australia.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.