Arion Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Arion has a market cap of $34,480.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.01 or 0.06571681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00056221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.57 or 0.99387951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049397 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,395,512 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.