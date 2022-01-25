Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $256.75 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 74.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CGI were worth $256,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 811,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,895,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,984 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

GIB stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.77. 1,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.