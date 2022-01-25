Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $442.26 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,663,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $442,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 52,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,774. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

