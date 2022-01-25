Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,759,538 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,100,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,759,538 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 0.9% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $716,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 345,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,199,145. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

