Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report earnings of $2.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Assurant posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

NYSE AIZ opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

