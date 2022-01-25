Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. 5,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,975. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 177.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACBI shares. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

