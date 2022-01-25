AudioCodes (AUDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUDC opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $955.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioCodes stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 111.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUDC shares. Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

