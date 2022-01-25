Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

AURA has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

AURA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,053. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.92.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

