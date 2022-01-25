Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post sales of $23.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.70 million and the lowest is $20.29 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $50.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.41 million to $48.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $199.91 million, with estimates ranging from $156.45 million to $257.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $4,092,700. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

AUPH stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. 27,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,136. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

