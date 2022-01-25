Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0015

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00254183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars.

