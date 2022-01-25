Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Autoliv by 111.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autoliv by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 197,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 44.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 563,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after purchasing an additional 173,077 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

Autoliv stock opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.25. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.06%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

