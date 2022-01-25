AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.61.

AZO stock opened at $1,972.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,970.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,772.51.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.