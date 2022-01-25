Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Receives $28.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72. Avant Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.