Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $1,386,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 348,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,869,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $1,442,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $5,172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,657,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,317,014. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

NYSE:DASH opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.28 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

