Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,056,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fortis by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,976,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 127,497 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Fortis by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

