Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

