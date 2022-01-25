Aviva PLC Has $11.07 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $159.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.04 and its 200 day moving average is $137.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.