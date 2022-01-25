Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after buying an additional 1,284,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

