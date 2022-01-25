Aviva PLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

