Aviva PLC Sells 6,208 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 623.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 285,301 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,023.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 898.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,926,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,358 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

