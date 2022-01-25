B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $846,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Man Group plc lifted its position in Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Comerica by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Comerica by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.