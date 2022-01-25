B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $277,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.76.

NYSE ROK opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.91 and a 200-day moving average of $321.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

