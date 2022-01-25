B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

