B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

