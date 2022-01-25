B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN opened at $189.79 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average of $258.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.