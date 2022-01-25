B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

