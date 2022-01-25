Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 361.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 23.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 64,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.50. The stock had a trading volume of 84,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

