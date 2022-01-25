Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 616 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $176.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.21 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.56.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,595 shares of company stock worth $732,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

