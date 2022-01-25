Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $551,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.72.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

