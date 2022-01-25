Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $990,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRE stock opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

