Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 202 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,949,000 after purchasing an additional 232,579 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,895,000 after purchasing an additional 191,822 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.40. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

