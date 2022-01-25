Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 932 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $288,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $364.84 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

