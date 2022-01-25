Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 157.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chegg were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -444.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

