Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 188 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,389,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

NYSE BXP opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.16%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

