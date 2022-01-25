Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $393,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 45.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in eBay were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

EBAY opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

